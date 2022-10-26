Keokuk man arrested on drug, firearm charges

LEE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Keokuk man was arrested Tuesday on drug and firearm charges.

Zachary Bennett, 27, was arrested on multiple felony warrants, including, possession with intent to deliver more than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class B Felony; two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class D Felony; possession with intent to deliver marijuana, a Class D Felony; and drug tax stamp violation, a Class D Felony.

After searching Bennett’s property they found a large quantity of methamphetamine and marijuana, with multiple drug paraphernalia items, according to the Lee County Narcotics Task Force media release.

Bennett was also charged with possession with intent to deliver more than five grams of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, drug tax stamp violation, possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to officers, punishments for the charges are enhanced since Bennett is a habitual offender and was within 1,000 feet of a public park.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.