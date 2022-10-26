Keokuk man arrested on drug, firearm charges

Zachary Bennett was arrested Tuesday on drug and firearm charges.
Zachary Bennett was arrested Tuesday on drug and firearm charges.(KWQC/Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A Keokuk man was arrested Tuesday on drug and firearm charges.

Zachary Bennett, 27, was arrested on multiple felony warrants, including, possession with intent to deliver more than five grams of methamphetamine, a Class B Felony; two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, a Class D Felony; possession with intent to deliver marijuana, a Class D Felony; and drug tax stamp violation, a Class D Felony.

After searching Bennett’s property they found a large quantity of methamphetamine and marijuana, with multiple drug paraphernalia items, according to the Lee County Narcotics Task Force media release.

Bennett was also charged with possession with intent to deliver more than five grams of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, drug tax stamp violation, possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to officers, punishments for the charges are enhanced since Bennett is a habitual offender and was within 1,000 feet of a public park.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an area of Morton Drive near 19th Street.
Search warrant reveals new details in assault that left East Moline officer injured
The rescue team performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene, according to the Winnebago...
Man dies after he was found unconscious in grain bin elevator
Davenport man wins 25k every year for life
The Bureau County Sheriff’s Office responded around 6 p.m. Sunday to a report of a 10-month-old...
Man fatally shot in Ohio, Illinois, deputies say
The Bureau County Sheriff’s Office responded around 6 p.m. Sunday to a report of a 10-month-old...
Prosecutors identify man fatally shot in Ohio, Illinois

Latest News

Putnam to premiere ‘An Infantryman From Hero Street’ film on Nov. 12
Putnam to premiere latest documentary in ‘Hero Street’ film series on Nov. 12
(AP Photo/Toby Talbot)
John Deere, Iowa State University partner on new demonstration farm for sustainable farming
Putnam to premiere ‘An Infantryman From Hero Street’ film on Nov. 12
Putnam to premiere ‘An Infantryman From Hero Street’ film on Nov. 12
Your First Alert Forecast