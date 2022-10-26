Meet the candidate: James Robertson

KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - Current village of Williamsfield chief of police James Robertson is running for Knox County sheriff.

“You want your department to reflect your community and diversity. The transparency aspect is something that you want from your law enforcement agency. That’s your tax dollars at work. You want to know that they are doing what they are supposed to do and doing it the right way,” Robertson said.

Robertson has more than 20 years of law enforcement experience. His platform centers around transparency, accountability, community engagement, and job diversity.

“We want to be able to convey that to the public and know we are doing our jobs the way we are supposed to,” Robertson said. “This is what happened, this is how it works, this is why we did what we did.”

Robertson is hopeful his message reaches a wide range of voters.

“First, you need to take away party affiliation. At this level of politics, the local government level, especially a sheriff’s office or law enforcement, we have to be impartial when we enforce statutes and enforce rules, and regulations,” Robertson said. “That way [Knox County residents] can have access and build trust.”

Robertson adds that his experience within the Knox County community makes him the right candidate.

“You want your sheriff to be experienced, you want them to have knowledge. You want them to know all facets of the department, from the patrol division to the jail,” Robertson said. “In law enforcement, a well-trained officer is an effective officer. I think that we focus on that.”

TV 6 also reached out to Knox County sheriff candidate Jack Harlan for an interview but did not receive a response.

