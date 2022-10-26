New Hometown Living Expo to be held Nov. 12-13

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A unique approach for a vendor expo is being explored with a new event called “Hometown Living”. The overall theme is small, artisan food and service businesses.

Ashley Donatsch, Holistic Wildflower in Eldridge, and Christine Harkey, Rise in the East Bakery, are both involved and inform viewers about the event.

Hometown Living Expo will be held at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island on Nov. 12-13. Admission is $5 and free for children under 17. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/hometownlivingexpo.

