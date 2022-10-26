New Hometown Living Expo to be held Nov. 12-13

Hometown Living Expo
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A unique approach for a vendor expo is being explored with a new event called “Hometown Living”. The overall theme is small, artisan food and service businesses.

Ashley Donatsch, Holistic Wildflower in Eldridge, and Christine Harkey, Rise in the East Bakery, are both involved and inform viewers about the event.

Hometown Living Expo will be held at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island on Nov. 12-13. Admission is $5 and free for children under 17. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/hometownlivingexpo.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an area of Morton Drive near 19th Street.
Search warrant reveals new details in assault that left East Moline officer injured
The rescue team performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene, according to the Winnebago...
Man dies after he was found unconscious in grain bin elevator
Davenport man wins 25k every year for life
The Bureau County Sheriff’s Office responded around 6 p.m. Sunday to a report of a 10-month-old...
Man fatally shot in Ohio, Illinois, deputies say
The Bureau County Sheriff’s Office responded around 6 p.m. Sunday to a report of a 10-month-old...
Prosecutors identify man fatally shot in Ohio, Illinois

Latest News

Knox County sheriff election
Meet the candidate: James Robertson
Gilda's Clubhouse
Gilda’s Club expands with new clubhouse space at Genesis West
Keokuk man arrested on drug, firearm charges
Board & Brush
Board & Brush Quad Cities