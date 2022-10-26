‘Post Secret’ exhibit at Quad City Arts

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Artist Frank Wood has a highly acclaimed exhibit that has been all over the world featuring mailed-in, anonymous secrets that he invited people to submit to him.

This exhibit, titled, “Post Secret” is now at Quad City Arts gallery through Dec. 2.

Kevin Maynard, Quad City Arts, and Frank Warren, author of Post Secret, talk about the artistic project and the exhibit.

Warren will be conducting a public talk on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 6 p.m. at Pleasant Valley High School, 604 Belmont Road, Bettendorf. Admission is $10.

Quad City Arts Gallery is located at 1715 2nd Avenue, Rock Island. The website is www.QuadCityArts.com.

For more information, visit https://postsecret.com/.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.