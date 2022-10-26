Putnam to premiere latest documentary in ‘Hero Street’ film series on Nov. 12

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Another hero is profiled in the newest installment of the Hero Street documentary series.

“An Infantryman from Hero Street” will premiere on Nov. 12, which is during Veteran’s Day weekend. The documentary will be shown at 2 p.m. on the National Geographic Giant Screen at the Putnam Museum. To purchase advance tickets, click here.

Kelly Rundle, Fourth Wall Films, co-produced the movie with his wife, Tammy Walls. The documentarian points out that the film tells the true story of Pvt. Joseph Sandoval who was born in a boxcar in the Silvis rail yard to Mexican immigrants.

Joe’s brother Frank went off to war in 1942. In 1944, Joe, who was by then married with two children, got drafted and shipped to Britain with the 41st Armored Infantry Regiment. His unit helped fight the second stage of the Normandy invasion in France.

News of Frank’s death in Burma was delivered in a letter to Joe. In April 1945, the Allies reached an agreement regarding post-war Germany, and Joe and fellow soldiers had been given the message that World War II was essentially over. But, tragically, on April 14, 1945, Joe was killed during a German counterattack near the Elbe River in Schönebeck, Germany.

Two weeks later Adolph Hitler committed suicide.

The film also features commentary by military members and history experts along with members of the Joe and Frank Sandoval family.

Emmanuel “Manny” Juarez portrays hero Joseph Sandoval, and his brother, Eric Juarez, reprises his role as hero Frank Sandoval who was featured in Fourth Wall Films’ 2015 documentary “Letters Home to Hero Street.”

The official premiere of this latest installment of the Hero Street series will be Saturday, Nov. 12 at 2 p.m. at the Putnam Museum & Science Center, 1717 West 12th Street, Davenport.

The event surrounding the showing will feature live music, a special salute to veterans, and Q&A with the filmmakers.

For additional information about the film, the premiere event and more, visit https://herostreetmovie.com/.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.