Read United QC Initiative

Read United QC Initiative
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -United Way of the Quad Cities has created a volunteer opportunity called “Read United” that pairs young children with adult volunteers for reading time.

Madelyn Beverlin explains the program and mentions that more volunteers are needed to assist the non-profit to reach more children in Scott and Rock Island counties with weekly one-on-one reading sessions.

For more information, visit ReadUnitedQC.org

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an area of Morton Drive near 19th Street.
Search warrant reveals new details in assault that left East Moline officer injured
The rescue team performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene, according to the Winnebago...
Man dies after he was found unconscious in grain bin elevator
Davenport man wins 25k every year for life
The Bureau County Sheriff’s Office responded around 6 p.m. Sunday to a report of a 10-month-old...
Man fatally shot in Ohio, Illinois, deputies say
The Bureau County Sheriff’s Office responded around 6 p.m. Sunday to a report of a 10-month-old...
Prosecutors identify man fatally shot in Ohio, Illinois

Latest News

Antique Spectacular
Antique Spectacular
Rooftop bar hosting “Boo It Up” Halloween party on Saturday
Rooftop bar hosting ‘Boo It Up’ Halloween party on Saturday
Paula takes a Hemoglobin A1-C Test on-air as is available for free at two Hy-Vee locations in...
Free A1C hemoglobin tests available in November at area Hy-Vees
Fang-tastic Feast with Hy-Vee: assembling Witch Broomsticks
Fang-tastic feasts for Halloween fun