Read United QC Initiative

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -United Way of the Quad Cities has created a volunteer opportunity called “Read United” that pairs young children with adult volunteers for reading time.

Madelyn Beverlin explains the program and mentions that more volunteers are needed to assist the non-profit to reach more children in Scott and Rock Island counties with weekly one-on-one reading sessions.

For more information, visit ReadUnitedQC.org

