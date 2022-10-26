Rooftop bar hosting “Boo It Up” Halloween party on Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Here’s a chance to be a part of one of the hottest Halloween parties in downtown Davenport for 2022.

“BOO It UP” at UP Skybar & Lounge, 215 North Main Street, is set for Saturday, Oct. 29 from 7 to 11 p.m.

Austin Chandler discusses party details including showing off some of the featured Halloween-themed appetizers and creepy cocktails that will be served. The event will also feature a costume contest and much more.

For more information and to buy VIP tickets for $60, visit here. This package includes chef’s-choice hors d’oeuvres and call drinks all night.

Regular admission (at the door) is a $20 cover charge.

Up Sky Bar is located atop The Current Iowa, Autograph Collection. The phone number is 563-231-9555.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.