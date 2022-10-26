Sunshine returns Wednesday

Near Normal Temperatures By The End Of The Week
We'll trade in Tuesday's rain and gloom for some sunshine today. Look for highs in the 50's.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- After our soggy period of weather, we finally get to dry out and enjoy some sunshine for your Wednesday. Not exactly a warm day, but not unpleasant. Look for highs ranging from the 50′s to near 60° this afternoon. Clouds will be on the increase this evening as lows settle into the 30′s. Scattered clouds will be seen around the region Thursday, followed by sunshine Friday, with a mix of clouds and sun through the weekend. Highs should range from the 50′s to the lower to middle 60′s through the period. We could reach the upper 60′s by Tuesday!

TODAY: Cool sunshine. High: 58°. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: A few clouds moving in. Low: 34°. Wind: NE 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. High: 59°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

