Untreated hearing loss increases risk of falling

Untreated hearing loss increases risk of falling
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Taylor Parker of Concept by Iowa Hearing comes back on TV6′s Midday Medical to talk about the strong relationship between hearing and balance.

Untreated hearing loss leads to a higher risk of falling due to cognitive overload and other connected issues. Watch the segment to learn more on the following statistics related to the topic:

  • Risk of falling increases by 3 times with untreated hearing loss.
  • Every additional 10 decibels of hearing loss Increases risk of falling by 140%
  • Hearing loss makes the brain work harder, leaving fewer resources for gait and balance
  • Falls are the leading cause of accidental death and hospitalization for those 65 and older

Concept By Iowa always offers free screenings to assess an individual’s current hearing status.

Concept by Iowa Hearing Aid Centers have two locations within the region at 4009 East 53rd Street, Davenport, and 1663 Lincoln Way, Clinton.

For more information, call 563-355-7155 (Davenport) or 563-219-8329 (Clinton).

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an area of Morton Drive near 19th Street.
Search warrant reveals new details in assault that left East Moline officer injured
The rescue team performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene, according to the Winnebago...
Man dies after he was found unconscious in grain bin elevator
Davenport man wins 25k every year for life
The Bureau County Sheriff’s Office responded around 6 p.m. Sunday to a report of a 10-month-old...
Man fatally shot in Ohio, Illinois, deputies say
The Bureau County Sheriff’s Office responded around 6 p.m. Sunday to a report of a 10-month-old...
Prosecutors identify man fatally shot in Ohio, Illinois

Latest News

Hearing and falls
Untreated hearing loss increases risk of falling
Paula takes a Hemoglobin A1-C Test on-air as is available for free at two Hy-Vee locations in...
Free A1C hemoglobin tests available in November at area Hy-Vees
Paula takes a Hemoglobin A1-C Test on-air as is available for free at two Hy-Vee locations in...
Free A1C hemoglobin tests available in November at area Hy-Vees
Dr. Ryan Taylor with Genesis explains the options
Treatment options for joint pain