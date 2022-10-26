Untreated hearing loss increases risk of falling

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Taylor Parker of Concept by Iowa Hearing comes back on TV6′s Midday Medical to talk about the strong relationship between hearing and balance.

Untreated hearing loss leads to a higher risk of falling due to cognitive overload and other connected issues. Watch the segment to learn more on the following statistics related to the topic:

Risk of falling increases by 3 times with untreated hearing loss.

Every additional 10 decibels of hearing loss Increases risk of falling by 140%

Hearing loss makes the brain work harder, leaving fewer resources for gait and balance

Falls are the leading cause of accidental death and hospitalization for those 65 and older

Concept By Iowa always offers free screenings to assess an individual’s current hearing status.

Concept by Iowa Hearing Aid Centers have two locations within the region at 4009 East 53rd Street, Davenport, and 1663 Lincoln Way, Clinton.

For more information, call 563-355-7155 (Davenport) or 563-219-8329 (Clinton).

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.