Village of Ohio mourns victim of Sunday morning shooting

OHIO, Ill. (KWQC) - A small Bureau County community mourned the tragedy of a Sunday morning shooting. On Tuesday night community members held a candlelight vigil in the victim’s honor.

Less than 500 people live in the village of Ohio, Illinois. Organizers of the vigil held at First Lutheran Church said the community is still shocked about the last few days.

Jerome Lauer, or Jerry as most people in town knew him, attended church often with his family on Sundays. The president of the church council Julie Anderson started putting the event together Monday. She said the church wanted to put the vigil on to show Lauer’s family the community is there for them.

“When something like this happens it kind of shakes your thoughts about what a small town is all about,” Anderson said. “It’s difficult for people to accept that change in our world.”

During a brief sermon, Lay Minister Jeff Whalen spoke about Lauer. He described him as a quiet man with a full heart. Whalen said the community in Ohio is like a family.

“Each and every single one of you is loved. Jerry knew that,” Whalen said. “Jerry saw it here at First Lutheran. Jerry lived it here at First Lutheran.”

Details on Lauer’s services have not been announced yet.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.