1 killed in Jackson County crash

Police lights road
Police lights road(Pexels via MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Dubuque man was killed in a single-truck crash in Jackson county Wednesday, according to troopers.

Iowa State Troopers responded Wednesday to a crash on US Highway 61 at Fulton Road, according to a crash report.

According to troopers, a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 69-year-old Michael G Truesdale, was traveling northbound on Highway 61 toward the Fulton Road Intersection.

Troopers said that Truesdale drove into the east ditch and hit a culvert, causing the truck to vault and roll, stopping on the passenger side.

Truesdale was pronounced dead, according to troopers.

