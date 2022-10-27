8 Burlington people sentenced to prison on drug conspiracy charges

Charges are related to seizure of 362 pounds of ice methamphetamine seizure during an Arizona traffic stop
gavel
gavel(Pixabay via MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Eight people from Burlington were sentenced to prison in connection to conspiring to distribute drugs in the Burlington area, according to a media release. The conspiracy started by Dec. 1, 2019, until Nov. 2, 2021.

The sentences for the drug conspiracy are:

  • Kendric Centrall Childs, 35, was sentenced to 25 years in prison and 10 years of supervised release
  • Rudolph Sinclair Allen, 37, was sentenced to 20 years in prison and five years of supervised release
  • Clyde Macks Stewart, Jr., 51, was sentenced to 17 years in prison and five years of supervised release
  • Demetrius Antre Goudy, 42, was sentenced to 18 years in prison and five years of supervised release
  • Marcus Allen Johnson, 46, was sentenced to 15 years in prison and five years of supervised release
  • Gregory Jermain Johnson, 36, was sentenced to 14 years in prison and five years of supervised release
  • Brian Keith Davis, 42, was sentenced to 10 and a half years in prison and five years of supervised release
  • Julie Jeanne Mason, 54, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and three years of supervised release

According to court documents, Gregory Johnson, Marcus Johnson, and Rudolph Sinclair were the “middlemen” for the group. They got large amounts of ice methamphetamine from Childs, the main drug source, and from another person that has not been apprehended.

Gregory Johnson, Allen, and Marcus Johnson sold the ice methamphetamine or gave it to lower-level dealers lower-level dealers, like Goudy, Stewart, and Davis, court records show.

Mason was identified as a drug courier for the group, according to court records. Mason was stopped in Arizona on Jan. 24, 2020, while taking about 362 pounds of ice methamphetamine.

Mason admitted the ice methamphetamine was going to Burlington, Iowa, court records show. At the time, this traffic stop was the Arizona Department of Public Safety’s largest single seizure of ice methamphetamine.

