Burlington Fire Impacts 3 Businesses

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) -Fire fighters from Burlington and West Burlington were called to a fire at a business on Jefferson Street Wednesday afternoon. At 4:36 p.m. crews were called to Bent River Brewing at 500 Jefferson Street for a report of smoke coming up through their floor. Firefighters arrived one minute later and found smoke coming from the front of DeLuxe Aesthetics at 506 Jefferson Street. Crews entered the building and found a fire just under the floor of the front display window. Firefighters were able to confine the fire to that area, but smoke had traveled throughout the business and into the 2 adjoining businesses. Deluxe Aesthetics was closed at the time of the fire and there were no injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Burlington Fire Department and is not considered suspicious.

