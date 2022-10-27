Camanche fourth-grader to serve as Iowa’s kid captain

Kid captain
Kid captain(KWQC)
By Evan Denton
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMANCHE, Iowa (KWQC) - Nine-year-old Elyna Clements is one of the toughest individuals you will meet.

“She’s determined, that’s for darn sure. If she sets a goal, she is going to do it,” said Erika Clements, Elyna’s mother.

“She makes a commitment, puts her mind to it, and sticks with it,” said Stephen Clements, Elyna’s father.

In second grade, Elyna told her parents that her eyes were watering.

“We went into January then and she experienced another headache about three weeks later,” Erika Clements said. “Things were off a little bit with her that weekend, and so I made an appointment with her eye doctor the next day. Thought it was going to be a routine kind of check and see why things weren’t going the way we thought they should, and why she was saying that she wasn’t seeing things as well as she was before.”

The eye doctor sent the Clements family to a local hospital for a MRI. The MRI confirmed that Elyna had craniopharyngioma, a rare brain tumor that affects approximately 150 children each year.

The Clements family was told to get to the University of Iowa hospital as soon as possible.

“It was a lot to process throughout that day because it was during COVID, so only one person was allowed in the room,” Stephen Clements said. “We didn’t have a lot of time to sit and reflect on anything, but we knew it was probably going to change everything, not just for her life, not just our life, but for our family’s life going forward.”

After nearly a nine-hour-long surgery, the tumor was completely removed, and Elyna is now focused on being Iowa’s kid captain for the game against Northwestern.

“My parents actually didn’t tell me that they were submitting my story, so when they told me they did, and I got selected to be a kid captain, it was a big surprise and I’ve been looking forward to it since,” Elyna Clements said. “I’m really excited.”

As kid captain, Elyna gets to choose the song that is played at the end of the first quarter when the Kinnick Stadium crowd does “The Wave.”

“I picked ‘Roar’by Katy Perry because I did some research on my tumor. My tumor is very rare, and they always say roar for rare,” Elena Clements said.

Elyna’s career goals are clear.

“I want to be a child life worker because when I was in the hospital I thought I was going to be all alone, and just not be able to do anything,” Elyna Clements said. “The child life workers helped me out a lot during my rough times, and I want to help other kids like they helped me.”

Elyna’s message to the Hawkeyes is she hopes they do well, and good luck!

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Davenport Community School District logo
Hacker claims to have data from the Davenport Community School District
Police are investigating an area of Morton Drive near 19th Street.
Search warrant reveals new details in assault that left East Moline officer injured
Police lights road
1 killed in Jackson County crash
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom

Latest News

Davenport police said Larry Lavell Wiggins Jr., 29, wanted on first-degree murder and willful...
Davenport man charged in death of man in June
Michael A. Teague, 30, of Moline (left) and Trino L. Teague, 29, of Silvis (right) are charged...
CRIME STOPPERS: 2 men wanted in connection to East Moline shooting
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is offering a $20,000 reward for more information about the...
CRIME STOPPERS: $20,000 reward offered for information in Corey Harrell Jr. shooting
gavel
8 Burlington people sentenced to prison on drug conspiracy charges