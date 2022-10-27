Camanche fourth-grader to serve as Iowa’s kid captain

CAMANCHE, Iowa (KWQC) - Nine-year-old Elyna Clements is one of the toughest individuals you will meet.

“She’s determined, that’s for darn sure. If she sets a goal, she is going to do it,” said Erika Clements, Elyna’s mother.

“She makes a commitment, puts her mind to it, and sticks with it,” said Stephen Clements, Elyna’s father.

In second grade, Elyna told her parents that her eyes were watering.

“We went into January then and she experienced another headache about three weeks later,” Erika Clements said. “Things were off a little bit with her that weekend, and so I made an appointment with her eye doctor the next day. Thought it was going to be a routine kind of check and see why things weren’t going the way we thought they should, and why she was saying that she wasn’t seeing things as well as she was before.”

The eye doctor sent the Clements family to a local hospital for a MRI. The MRI confirmed that Elyna had craniopharyngioma, a rare brain tumor that affects approximately 150 children each year.

The Clements family was told to get to the University of Iowa hospital as soon as possible.

“It was a lot to process throughout that day because it was during COVID, so only one person was allowed in the room,” Stephen Clements said. “We didn’t have a lot of time to sit and reflect on anything, but we knew it was probably going to change everything, not just for her life, not just our life, but for our family’s life going forward.”

After nearly a nine-hour-long surgery, the tumor was completely removed, and Elyna is now focused on being Iowa’s kid captain for the game against Northwestern.

“My parents actually didn’t tell me that they were submitting my story, so when they told me they did, and I got selected to be a kid captain, it was a big surprise and I’ve been looking forward to it since,” Elyna Clements said. “I’m really excited.”

As kid captain, Elyna gets to choose the song that is played at the end of the first quarter when the Kinnick Stadium crowd does “The Wave.”

“I picked ‘Roar’by Katy Perry because I did some research on my tumor. My tumor is very rare, and they always say roar for rare,” Elena Clements said.

Elyna’s career goals are clear.

“I want to be a child life worker because when I was in the hospital I thought I was going to be all alone, and just not be able to do anything,” Elyna Clements said. “The child life workers helped me out a lot during my rough times, and I want to help other kids like they helped me.”

Elyna’s message to the Hawkeyes is she hopes they do well, and good luck!

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.