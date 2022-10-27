CRIME STOPPERS: 2 men wanted in connection to East Moline shooting

Michael A. Teague, 30, of Moline (left) and Trino L. Teague, 29, of Silvis (right) are charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and felon in possession. According to the release a warrant was issued for their arrest.(KWQC/East Moline Police)
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 37 minutes ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen them?

Two men are wanted in connection to a shooting in East Moline on Sept. 25, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities.

Michael Teague, 30, is wanted by East Moline police for unlawful possession of a firearm by a street gang member and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Trino Teague, 29, is also wanted by East Moline police for unlawful possession of a firearm by a street gang member and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

According to police, officers responded on Sept 25, near 13th Street and 13th Avenue for a report of shots fired. Two men were found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police said investigations led to officers filing arrest warrants for Michael and Trino Teague.

