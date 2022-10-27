CRIME STOPPERS: $20,000 reward offered for information in Corey Harrell Jr. shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is offering a $20,000 reward for more information about the murder of 22-year-old Corey Harrell Jr. in October 2018.

According to police, the 22-year-old was shot and killed on Oct. 31, 2018, while driving his vehicle in front of Moline City Hall.

No arrests have been made, Crime Stoppers said. The family and police are seeking justice.

According to Moline police, they have three people of interest, Alonzo Cole, 24, Thomas Elijah-Hughes, 22, and Preston Orr, 26.

Moline Police are asking for further information on the case. The shooting was in broad daylight, police said. There were people in the area who may have seen something.

Crime Stoppers said if you saw something but haven’t said something, please come forward now.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is offering its maximum reward of $2,500 with an additional $17,500 of donations raised by concerned people, according to crime stoppers. The additional $17,500 reward is being offered through Dec. 31.

Police ask anyone with information to “do the right thing” and call the Crime Stoppers tip line 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the free app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous.

Corey’s family will be holding a remembrance walk at 10:00 am, Monday, October 31st in the area of Moline City Hall.

