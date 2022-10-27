Davenport man charged in death of man in June

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested in connection with the death of a 58-year-old man in June.

Davenport police said Larry Lavell Wiggins Jr., 29, wanted on first-degree murder and willful injury causing serious injury charges, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday.

Scott County court records show he made an initial appearance on the charges Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 4.

He was being held without bond.

Around 5 a.m. June 20, Davenport police responded to the 500 block of W. 16th St. for reports of an assault inside a home.

Officers found Ben Smith suffering from significant injuries requiring immediate medical attention, accoridng to police.

Medic EMS transported him to a local hospital for treatment. He died two days later.

According to an arrest affidavit, Wiggins assaulted Smith over a significant amount of time without provication or justification.

First-degree murder is a Class A felony punishable by a mandatory sentence of life without parole. Willful injury causing serious injury is a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison.

Court records show he also is facing misdemeanor eluding and child endangerment charges in an unrelated incident.

At 7:13 p.m. May 10, a Scott County sheriff’s deputy tried to pull over a vehicle in connection with a disturbance that occurred at West Lake Park Lakeview Shelter, according to an arrest affidavit.

The vehicle, driven by Wiggins, sped by the deputy’s squad car and used the shoulder of the road to pass, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, witnesses told police Wiggins’ young son was inside the vehicle at the time.

Bond in that case was set Wednesday at $4,000 cash-only.

