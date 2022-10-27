DeWitt family brings “Stranger Things” to life with Halloween Display

The display took the family only a weekend to create
By Danny Whiskeyman
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) - A DeWitt, Iowa family is bringing the ‘Upside Down’ to Iowa.

Andrew and Jessica Goodall and their two kids, Ella and Harrison, are all big ‘Stranger Things’ fans and spent a weekend bringing the iconic ‘Stranger Things’ characters and elements to life.

Last year, the Goodall family created a ‘Home Alone’ display but wanted to up the challenge this year and took on a bigger challenge.

The display can be seen on Brookview Drive in DeWitt and according to the Goodall family, the best time to see the display is around dusk on any given night.

The majority of the display focuses on the latest season of ‘Stranger Things’ but the Goodall family says there are little bits and pieces from all seasons scattered around the display.

From the portal to the ‘Upside Down’ to ‘Castle Byers’ from season 1, this display has it all.

“We took inspiration from all kinds of just the characters we saw and she’s the one that drew most of it out all of it out,” Andrew Goodall said. “And she [Jessica] painted it, I cut it and turned out awesome. We like seeing people slow down. It’s just to make it kind of fun, right? We love the show. We like to just have everybody experience it right. So it was kind of our version of Stranger Things.”

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an area of Morton Drive near 19th Street.
Search warrant reveals new details in assault that left East Moline officer injured
The rescue team performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene, according to the Winnebago...
Man dies after he was found unconscious in grain bin elevator
Davenport man wins 25k every year for life
The Bureau County Sheriff’s Office responded around 6 p.m. Sunday to a report of a 10-month-old...
Man fatally shot in Ohio, Illinois, deputies say
The Bureau County Sheriff’s Office responded around 6 p.m. Sunday to a report of a 10-month-old...
Prosecutors identify man fatally shot in Ohio, Illinois

Latest News

Davenport Community School District logo
Hacker claims to have data from the Davenport Community School District, threatens to release by end of October
First Alert Forecast - Milder toward the weekend
Knox County sheriff election
Meet the candidate: James Robertson
Keokuk man arrested on drug, firearm charges