East Moline Police Chief reacts to officer assault

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - On Monday night, Sgt. William Lind was attempting to arrest a wanted man when Chief Jeff Ramsey said Lind was punched by the suspect and knocked down, hitting his head on the concrete.

He was found unconscious and taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition for serious head injuries.

Lind has a wife and three children at home...and the outpouring of support throughout the community has been outstanding.

”The family, you know, we spoke to them, they just are just in disbelief with the support that they’re getting, as well as the officers here, this department, the city, it is definitely making a difference.” Ramsey said.

Ramsey added this is one of those things you never want to see happen as a department.

”Well, obviously, it’s a very difficult situation,” Ramsey said. “It’s the it’s the phone call, you never want to get. You know, it’s definitely had an effect on this department and its officers.”

”The response was spot on to resolve the situation as quickly and safely as possible and getting the care for the officer, you know, Sergeant Lind and then also apprehend the suspect.”

Lind earned the honor of Officer of the Year in 2021.

