Eldridge City Council votes to remove longtime city clerk

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Eldrige City Council on Tuesday voted to remove its longtime city clerk Denise Benson.

The move came after a closed-session meeting. At this time, no criminal charges have been filed against Benson.

TV6 reached out to the state auditor’s office, which confirmed it is investigating. Auditor Rob Sand added that the investigation currently is in the administrative process.

TV6 reached out to City Administrator Tony Rupe, but has not yet heard back.

