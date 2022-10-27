Few more clouds today

Mainly dry through Halloween
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We will have a few more clouds around the area today and may even be mostly cloudy at times.  There should be enough breaks or thinning of clouds this afternoon to get back to the mid and upper 50s which is near normal for this time of year. We will have abundant sun on Friday and Saturday which will propel temps into the mid 60s both afternoons.  A few drips can’t be ruled out Sunday otherwise quiet weather continues for Halloween into early November.

TODAY: Partly sunny. High: 59º. Winds: ESE 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy.  Low: 36º Winds: ESE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 63º.

