Iowa American Water purchases Blue Grass wastewater system

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa American Water announced Wednesday that it has purchased Blue Grass’ wastewater system for $2 million.

The acquisition was approved by the Iowa Utilities Board on July 12, the company said in a media release.

The newly acquired wastewater utility, Iowa American Water’s first sewer system operation in the state, adds approximately 750 wastewater customers to the company’s Iowa Quad Cities service area, the company said.

“Our team is excited to provide an additional service to our water customers in Blue Grass,” Randy Moore, president of Iowa American Water, said. “Since 2017, we have had the privilege of partnering with Blue Grass to provide clean, safe, and reliable service to the community, sharing our expertise while making critical investments in aging systems. We look forward to continuing that commitment as the community’s new wastewater provider.”

Blue Grass Mayor Brad Schutte said, “The sale of the wastewater system to Iowa American Water is in the community’s best interest because it will provide residents with industry experts focused on upgrading the wastewater system just as Iowa American Water has done with our community’s water system.”

“The city will benefit from capital investments we would not have been able to make, and Iowa American Water will get the wastewater system back into compliance with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources in a timely manner.”

Iowa American Water plans to invest approximately $4 million in the city’s wastewater system to address issues as well as upgrade safety and security systems, according to the company.

Ongoing capital investment plans have been developed to address compliance with permit requirements and improve operational efficiencies.

New sewer rates recently implemented by the City of Blue Grass will continue under Iowa American Water’s ownership, the company said.

Since Iowa American Water acquired the Blue Grass water system in 2017, the company has invested more than $3 million to upgrade water service infrastructure including the installation of a three-mile water transmission line that interconnected the Blue Grass water system with Iowa American Water’s system to increase water pressure and improve water quality, the company said.

“We are happy to expand our expertise and services to wastewater in Blue Grass,” Moore said. “We are looking forward to continuing to support the community and partnering with the city and its residents. We appreciate the City’s trust and confidence in our team of water and wastewater professionals.”

