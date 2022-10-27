Rock Island man sentenced to prison for firearm charge

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Rock Island man was sentenced Wednesday after he plead guilty to a charge of felon in possession of a firearm, according to a media release.

Donald Wayne Fulscher Jr., 36, was sentenced to eight years in prison.

According to court documents, officers attempted a traffic stop on Oct. 30, 2021, for minor traffic violations in Muscatine.

Fulscher then drove away over 100 mph in a marked 25 mph construction zone, ran stop signs and lights, drove into oncoming traffic, and ran over construction cones, court records show. Fulscher drove into Illinois and crashed into a cornfield.

According to court records, officers found a loaded, handgun in the vehicle and ammunition on Fulscher.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.