Secretary of state visits Scott County Wednesday ahead of General Election

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate was in Scott County Wednesday as the auditor’s office conducted public tests on its election equipment ahead of the Nov. 8 General Election.

Pate said the state has always done well with its election and has kept security a priority.

“Iowas is one of the top three in the country when it comes to administering elections,” he said. “Voters get it here in Iowa, and I’m glad of that. But we can’t just take them for granted. We have to keep reminding them of all the measures we take.

Early voting has started in Iowa. Some counties in Illinois also are able to vote early.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.