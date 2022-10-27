Wahl Clipper in Sterling cutting jobs

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Sterling says it was just informed of layoffs at Wahl Clipper. In an email, City Manager Scott Shumard says they understand it will impact less than 50 employees.

“It is our understanding that all affected employees were met with individually and provided outplacement resources and information regarding unemployment benefits.”

The statement goes on to say, “We understand Wahl Clipper has had to make changes to adjust for the post-pandemic era, but we also recognize Wahl has also been a long-time asset to the Sterling area and provided quality jobs to thousands in the area over the decades.”

TV6 has reached out to Wahl Clipper for more information, but have not yet heard back.

Wahl Clipper has been manufacturing electric hair trimmers in Sterling for over 100 years, according to its website.

