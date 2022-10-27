West Branch legend Butch Pedersen battling myelodysplastic syndrome, a blood cancer

West Branch legend Butch Pedersen battling myelodysplastic syndrome, a blood cancer
West Branch legend Butch Pedersen battling myelodysplastic syndrome, a blood cancer
By Scott Saville
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST BRANCH, Iowa (KCRG) - Butch Pedersen has conquered 336 opponents in his 39-year career with the Bears, but he’s facing his biggest battle off the field.

Two weeks ago, Butch was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndrome, a blood cancer.

“It was a shock to me and my wife,” Butch said. “I got to the point where there was a lot of sadness, then it got to the point where it is what it is, let’s go!”

Butch has always been a fighter, and despite chemotherapy treatments this week, he made it to practice on Wednesday.

“If I expect my players, my family, and everyone else to be positive and get after things, I need to do the same, and that’s kind of where I’m at right now.”

Butch plans on coaching from the press box on Friday night.

“I couldn’t come Monday and Tuesday because it hits you pretty good,” Butch said. “Hopefully, if we win the football game, I will continue on that process. Once a Bear, always a Bear.”

Butch’s players are inspired.

“I’m proud he’s fighting through it, still trying to be here with us,” said senior Carver Boelk.

“We all know he’s tough, and he will get through it. We’re all confident of that,” said Bears assistant coach John Hierseman.

Butch’s Bears have dominated everyone they have played this year, with a 9-0 record heading into Friday night’s playoff game against Columbus at the Little Rose Bowl.

“Everyone kind of knows what we are playing for this point,” said senior Kinnick Boelk. “It’s not just for each other, it’s for Butch.”

“For me, I’m using this as big motivation,” said senior Andy Henson. “I’m assuming the other guys are too. I just want to bring a trophy home to him.”

Pedersen has led the Bears to 3 state titles in 1989, 1991 and 1992. He was named the national coach of the year in 2017.

The field at the Little Rose Bowl was named after him in 2018.

“It’s almost kind of like this guy that can’t be touched. He is almost kind of invincible, if you will,” said Kinnick Boelk.

“My family will be with me all the way through, and these guys are part of my family,” Butch said. “I am going to beat this. I am going to coach until they drag me off the field.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Police are investigating an area of Morton Drive near 19th Street.
Search warrant reveals new details in assault that left East Moline officer injured
Davenport Community School District logo
Hacker claims to have data from the Davenport Community School District
Village of Ohio mourns victim of Sunday morning shooting
Village of Ohio mourns victim of Sunday morning shooting
The rescue team performed CPR on the man, but he died at the scene, according to the Winnebago...
Man dies after he was found unconscious in grain bin elevator

Latest News

Police lights road
1 killed in Jackson County crash
Join KWQC and the Rotary Club of Bettendorf for a blanket drive at the KWQC studio on Friday.
KWQC partners with Bettendorf Rotary for blanket drive Friday
According to a statement from Davenport Community Schools Wednesday evening, the district has...
Hacker claims to have data from the Davenport Community School District,
Colique Depree Brown
Davenport man sentenced to prison for firearm charge
Crews respond to Davenport duplex fire Tuesday