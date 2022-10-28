CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Firefighters rescue deer from sewer

By WSFA 12 News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - The Troy Fire Department released a video Thursday of a not-so-ordinary night rescue.

According to the fire department, they were called to rescue a deer who had become trapped in a sewer, WSFA reported.

A post on the department’s Facebook page showed the deer stuck in the tight spot before being rescued.

After being pulled out of the sewer and back onto solid ground, the deer is seen running off into the woods.

“You never know what the next call will bring,” the post added. “The guys are always happy to help!”

Copyright 2022 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights road
1 killed in Jackson County crash
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
Davenport police said Larry Lavell Wiggins Jr., 29, wanted on first-degree murder and willful...
Davenport man charged in death of man in June

Latest News

FILE - Paul Pelosi, right, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of California, follows...
Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband assaulted in break-in, spokesman says
The billionaire has taken over the social media network.
Musk is in control of Twitter; questions remain on what he’ll do with it
Join KWQC and the Rotary Club of Bettendorf for a blanket drive at the KWQC studio on Oct. 28.
KWQC partners with Bettendorf Rotary for blanket drive Friday 6 a.m. part 2
Join KWQC and the Rotary Club of Bettendorf for a blanket drive at the KWQC studio on Oct. 28.
KWQC partners with Bettendorf Rotary for blanket drive Friday 6 a.m.
Join KWQC and the Rotary Club of Bettendorf for a blanket drive at the KWQC studio on Oct. 28.
KWQC partners with Bettendorf Rotary for blanket drive Friday