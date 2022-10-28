Chef Keys makes one of her “Delicious Sandwiches- The Chicken Parm Sammy”

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - K.C. Ross, Owner of Cook & Cuffs by Chef Keys, is a recurring guest on QCT at 11.

Chicken Parmigiana Sammys

Serves 6

Pasta Sauce

6 mini Hoagie Rolls

3 Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts

2 jars of Pasta Sauce

2 Carrots (Fine Chopped)

1 White Onion (Fine Chopped)

2 Celery stalks (Fine Chopped)

4 cloves minced Garlic

1 minced Shallot

2 teaspoon of sugar

4 Tablespoon Extra virgin olive oil

CHICKEN

3 Tablespoons of Italian Seasoning

2 teaspoons of kosher salt

3 Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts

3 teaspoon of Chopped parsley

3 cups of Panko Breadcrumbs

1/2 cup Grated Parmesan Cheese

3 eggs

1/4 cup water

1 cup All purpose flour

Canola oil

Fresh whole milk mozzarella cheese

In a heavy bottom pot heat to medium high heat. Drizzle the olive oil, carrots, shallots, onions, celery, and garlic. Cook for 5min allow vegetables to sweat or become translucent.

Add both jars of pasta sauce. Allow the sauce and vegetables come to a boil add sugar. Cover and Place on low to simmer.

Take sharp knife and Split chicken breasts in half length wise. Take plastic wrap and a cleaver and pound until thin. In 3 Separate bowls place whisks eggs and water in one. Then flour and the bread crumbs. To the breadcrumbs add Parmesan, salt, parsley and Italian seasoning. Take each cutlet and dredged in flour, egg mixture then press firmly onto the breadcrumbs. Allow to rest in the fridge uncovered for 15min so breadcrumbs can adhere.

Heat Peanut oil in skillet to 325F

Fry cutlets until golden brown. Grate mozzarella and Parmesan combine both in a bowl. Place the cutlets on a baking sheet, add cheese and broil until melted. Take the sauce and cover each cutlet and then add more cheese. Place back under the broiler until melted and bubbly.

Toast hoagie rolls

Add a liberal amount sauce to the bottom of the roll. Take cutlet, slice in order to fit snuggly inside of the roll. Take sauce and add more to liking. Slice in half.

Serve warm.

