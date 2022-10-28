Chef Keys talks about saving the planet by scrap cooking

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - K.C. Ross, Owner of Cook & Cuffs by Chef Keys, is a recurring guest on QCT at 11.

Website: https://cookandcuffs.com/

Instagram: @iam_chef_keys

Tik Tok: @cook_and_cuffs

Scrap Garlic and Onion Broth

4 cups of Water

2 cups of juices carrot left overs

2 celery stalks (chopped)

2 halved Onions

4 whole onion peels

5 cloves of roasted garlic

5 Bulbs of roasted garlic Skin

3 bay leaves

2 sprigs of fresh time

1 teaspoon of roasted garlic paste

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

In a heavy bottom pot

Place in all items. Allow to come to a rolling boil. Skim off any foam. Allow broth to simmer until deep in color. Adjust salt and pepper to taste. Strain bits, and place in fridge in an airtight container or freeze up to one month.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights road
1 killed in Jackson County crash
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Davenport police said Larry Lavell Wiggins Jr., 29, wanted on first-degree murder and willful...
Davenport man charged in death of man in June
Wahl Clipper Corporation.
Wahl Clipper in Sterling cutting jobs
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’

Latest News

QC Moms on QCT at 11 10/25
Quad City Moms on QCT at 11 10/25
Revive at The Group Medical Spa Expansion
Revive at The Group Medical Spa expanding
QC Moms on QCT at 11 10/25
QC Moms - Oct. 25
Revive at The Group Medical Spa Expansion
Revive at The Group
Chef Keys makes one of her “Delicious Sandwiches- The Chicken Parm Sammy”
Chef Keys makes one of her “Delicious Sandwiches- The Chicken Parm Sammy”