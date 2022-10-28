Chef Keys talks about saving the planet by scrap cooking

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - K.C. Ross, Owner of Cook & Cuffs by Chef Keys, is a recurring guest on QCT at 11.

Website: https://cookandcuffs.com/

Instagram: @iam_chef_keys

Tik Tok: @cook_and_cuffs

Scrap Garlic and Onion Broth

4 cups of Water

2 cups of juices carrot left overs

2 celery stalks (chopped)

2 halved Onions

4 whole onion peels

5 cloves of roasted garlic

5 Bulbs of roasted garlic Skin

3 bay leaves

2 sprigs of fresh time

1 teaspoon of roasted garlic paste

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

In a heavy bottom pot

Place in all items. Allow to come to a rolling boil. Skim off any foam. Allow broth to simmer until deep in color. Adjust salt and pepper to taste. Strain bits, and place in fridge in an airtight container or freeze up to one month.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.