Crews respond to a Burlington house fire Friday

Crews respond to a house fire in Burlington Friday.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews respond to a house fire in Burlington Friday.

The Burlington Fire Department responded around 2 a.m. Friday to the 1600 block of Lincoln Street for thick smoke coming from a furnace, according to a media release.

Crews first at the home found light smoke on the second floor of the home, firefighters said. Fire was found in the attic above a non-adjoining bedroom and bathroom.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but is not considered suspicious, firefighters said.

According to crews. no injuries were reported.

