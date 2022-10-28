Crews respond to Davenport house fire Thursday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Crews responded to a house fire Thursday in Davenport.

The Davenport Fire Department responded around 1:45 p.m. Thursday to the 1100 block of Gaines Street for a structure fire, according to a media release. Multiple callers said they saw smoke and flames coming from the home.

Crews first at the home said they saw a two-story home with smoke and fire in the back, firefighters said. Crews put out most of the fire within minutes.

After a search firefighters found no one or pets were home at the time of the fire, crews said.

The home design allowed for smoke and fire to go through the walls and into the attic, according to firefighters. Crews were at the home for a couple of hours to extinguish hidden fires in the walls and ceilings.

According to firefighters, the damage was extensive in the back home and there is smoke and water damage throughout.

No injuries were reported, firefighters said.

According to crews, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

