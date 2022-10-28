Crews respond to dryer fire in commercial building Thursday

Davenport firefighters responded to a dryer fire in a commercial building Thursday.
Davenport firefighters responded to a dryer fire in a commercial building Thursday.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport firefighters responded to a dryer fire in a commercial building Thursday.

The Davenport Fire Department responded around 8:47 p.m. Thursday to the 7000 Block of Brady Street for a structure fire, according to a media release. A caller said a commercial dryer was on fire inside a local manufacturing facility.

Crews first on scene reported a large, commercial building with light smoke seen inside.

Firefighters found a fire inside a dryer that was on a platform about 15 feet in the air, the department said. Crews had to remove access panels to get to the fire and two hose lines were used to put the fire out.

The fire was out after about 30 minutes, firefighters said. Crews stayed on scene for 30 more minutes before leaving.

According to firefighters, there was moderate fire and water damage to the dryer and minimal smoke damage.

The cause of the fire in under investigation, crews said. There were no injuries reported.

