Davenport man arrested on burglary charge

Avery E Horton, 33, is charged with first-degree burglary, a Cass B felony.
Avery E Horton, 33, is charged with first-degree burglary, a Cass B felony.(KWQC/Scott County Jail)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested on Thursday for burglary.

According to an arrest affidavit:

Horton grabbed a cement brick and threw it into the front door of a home in the 5500 block of Pine Street Thursday. He then reached through the broken glass of the front door and unlocked the door.

A person in the home walked into the living room and saw Horton standing at the bottom of the stairs with what looked to be a firearm. The person said, Horton yelled, “I told you I was coming over here” and “Get in my car.”

The person in the home then ran out of the back door, as Horton was waving around the firearm. Horton chased the person out of the home. The person jumped over the fence and ran through the neighborhood.

Horton then got into his vehicle and drove around the neighborhood trying to find the person, according to the affidavit.

