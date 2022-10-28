DEA sets location for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in Quad Cities area

QUAD CITIES, Ill. Iowa (KWQC) - The Drug Enforcement Administration will host its 23rd National Prescription Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29.

This event offers anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at more than 4,000 local drop-off locations nationwide including Quad Cities area locations, according to a media release.

According to DEA, for more than a decade, DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day gives an easy, no-cost opportunity to dispose of medicines that are often misused and stolen while being stored in homes.

“Take Back Day serves as a great reminder for families to not only clean out their medicine cabinets and rid the house of unused medications, but also to sit down together and talk about the dangers of prescription medication misuse and abuse,” DEA Omaha Division Special Agent in Charge Justin C. King said. “We need to remind people that the only prescription medication they should take is the one prescribed specifically to them by a doctor and filled at a pharmacy.”

On Saturday, DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other forms of prescription drugs, according to the release. Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should still be sealed in their original container, and the cap must be tightly sealed to prevent leakage.

The event will also continue to accept vaping devices and cartridges as long as lithium batteries are removed, the DEA said.

Iowa Locations

Clinton County Sheriff’s Office

Dewitt Police Department

Durant Police Department

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Maquoketa Police Department

Henry County Sheriff’s Office

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office

Sabula Police Department/ City Hall

Illinois Locations

East Moline Police Department

Galesburg Police Department

Geneseo Police Department

Kewanee Police Department

Silvis Police Department

Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office

Moline Police Department

Milan Police Department

To find other locations visit www.DEATakeBack.com and many police departments provide year-round drop boxes.

