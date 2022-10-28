Family of East Moline officer assaulted Monday releases statement

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The family of East Moline Police Sgt. William Lind on Friday released a statement several days after police say he was assaulted by a man wanted in an arson case.

“We are so thankful for all the love and support we have received from family, friends, medical staff, the east moline police family, and community,” the family said in a written statement. “It has given us the strength we need to navigate this journey. We want everyone to know we see you, feel you, appreciate you, and thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Billy has a long road ahead of him, but we are so blessed that there IS a road.”

On Wednesday, Chief Jeff Ramsey said Lind was critical but stable.

Around 3:40 p.m. Monday, Rock Island fire and police responded to a home fire in the 1600 block of 12th Street.

A resident was able to get out with no injuries. According to police, the house sustained significant fire damage.

According to police, Adrian W. Rogers, 52 went into the home and intentionally set it on fire, and left before firefighters and police arrived on the scene.

According to an affidavit filed in support of a search warrant:

Just after 4 p.m., Rogers went into the East Moline Police Department and spoke with Lind. He left a short time later.

Around 5:05 p.m., Rock Island police issued a “probable cause pick-up” for Rogers for aggravated arson.

Around 6:30 p.m., Lind found Rogers in the 1900 block of Morton Drive. He made contact with Rogers, who tried to walk away.

Lind tried to tell him that he was not free to leave and grabbed his upper body. Rogers then turned and struck Lind in the face.

Lind fell to the ground and became unconscious. Rogers left him “unattended without providing aid after reviewing said officer’s body-worn camera footage” according to the affidavit.

According to court documents, Lind suffered severe head trauma and skull fractures.

East Moline officers and investigators, along with several surrounding agencies, began an extensive search for Rogers, police said.

Around 10:50 p.m., he was arrested in Colona, according to police.

Rogers is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, aggravated arson and residential arson.

