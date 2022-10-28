New ‘Starry Night Gala’ to raise money to provide mental health services for those who can’t afford it

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A gala event meant to bring awareness to suicide and mental health and to raise important funds to help anyone in financial hardship who needs mental health services is planned for next month.

The Gray Matters Collective is creating a new mental health fund and is holding a Starry Night Dinner Gala on Nov. 19 to help raise money for it. To accomplish this, the agency has teamed up with QC Counselor and Foster’s Voice in the effort and has established a fundraising goal of $40,000.

The “Starry Night Gala” will be held on Nov. 19 at Golden Leaf Banquet Center, 2902 East Kimberly Road, starting at 5 p.m.

Matt Martenson, owner of QC Counselor, and Haley Degreve, The Gray Matters Collective, talk about the celebration being a night of dinner, dancing, community, and inspiration.

The ‘Foster Care’s Fund’ will be used to provide free mental health counseling to those in financial hardship at QC Counselor, Davenport.

Cost to attend the benefit is $65 per person or $500 for table of 8. To pre-order tickets, click HERE.

For additional details about the fundraiser, visit the Facebook event page here.

