Nightmare on 2nd Street Halloween Party

It’s a first-time bash for Mississippi River Distilling Co.’s Downtown Davenport Lounge
Nightmare on 2nd Street Party at Downtown Davenport Lounge
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Over Halloween weekend there will be a lot of activities going on all over the region including a first-ever party at Mississippi River Distilling Company’s Downtown Davenport Lounge.

Nathan Carroll, manager of the facility, highlights all the fun at the Nightmare on 2nd Street Halloween Party set to be held on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 8-12 p.m. at 318 East 2nd Street.

The party plan includes drink specials, Halloween-themed cocktails, free snacks, and a costume contest. For more information, click here.

