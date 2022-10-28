DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Over Halloween weekend there will be a lot of activities going on all over the region including a first-ever party at Mississippi River Distilling Company’s Downtown Davenport Lounge.

Nathan Carroll, manager of the facility, highlights all the fun at the Nightmare on 2nd Street Halloween Party set to be held on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 8-12 p.m. at 318 East 2nd Street.

The party plan includes drink specials, Halloween-themed cocktails, free snacks, and a costume contest. For more information, click here.

