QC Rock Academy’s Halloween band bash set for Friday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Earlier on Quad Cities Live, another “Nightmare” party in downtown Davenport was covered. This interview is about Nightmare on Main Street to be held tonight at The Redstone Room, 129 North Main Street, at Common Chord--presented by QC Rock Academy.

Greg Hipskind, director of QC Rock Academy, and J. Wolfskill, communications coordinator at Common Chord, discuss the Halloween Band Bash scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. featuring 11+ bands with a cover charge of $10 (in advance) or $12 (at the door) to attend.

Those under 19 years old must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, visit the Facebook event page HERE.

