QC Rock Academy’s Halloween band bash set for Friday

QC Rock Academy’s Halloween band bash set for Friday in Redstone Room
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Earlier on Quad Cities Live, another “Nightmare” party in downtown Davenport was covered. This interview is about Nightmare on Main Street to be held tonight at The Redstone Room, 129 North Main Street, at Common Chord--presented by QC Rock Academy.

Greg Hipskind, director of QC Rock Academy, and J. Wolfskill, communications coordinator at Common Chord, discuss the Halloween Band Bash scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. featuring 11+ bands with a cover charge of $10 (in advance) or $12 (at the door) to attend.

Those under 19 years old must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, visit the Facebook event page HERE.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights road
1 killed in Jackson County crash
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Davenport police said Larry Lavell Wiggins Jr., 29, wanted on first-degree murder and willful...
Davenport man charged in death of man in June
Wahl Clipper Corporation.
Wahl Clipper in Sterling cutting jobs
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’

Latest News

Heidi Sallows, Siren Ship Reuse Art Supplies
Siren Ship Reuse Art Supplies
Haley Degreve and Matt Martenson
New ‘Starry Night Gala’ to raise money to provide mental health services for those who can’t afford it
‘A Spooktacular Community Event’ set for Sunday in Cambridge park
‘A Spooktacular Community Event’ set for Sunday in Cambridge park
Nightmare on 2nd Street Party at Downtown Davenport Lounge
Nightmare on 2nd Street Halloween Party