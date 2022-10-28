Quad City Moms on QCT at 11 10/25

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The kids are back in school and parents are busy shifting their focus to homework, after school activities, and the upcoming holiday season.

Quad City Moms is a parenting resource for local families.

Sara Meehan with QC Moms joins Morgan on QCT at 11.

There will be continuing content with QC Moms on Quad Cities Today at 11.

Website: https://qcmoms.com/

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights road
1 killed in Jackson County crash
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Davenport police said Larry Lavell Wiggins Jr., 29, wanted on first-degree murder and willful...
Davenport man charged in death of man in June
Wahl Clipper Corporation.
Wahl Clipper in Sterling cutting jobs
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’

Latest News

Haley Degreve and Matt Martenson
New ‘Starry Night Gala’ to raise money to provide mental health services for those who can’t afford it
Revive at The Group Medical Spa Expansion
Revive at The Group Medical Spa expanding
QC Moms on QCT at 11 10/25
QC Moms - Oct. 25
Revive at The Group Medical Spa Expansion
Revive at The Group