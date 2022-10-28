Replacement lens options for cataract surgery

By Marcia Lense
Published: Oct. 27, 2022
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Cataracts are very common. Every year, nearly 4 million people will be diagnosed with the condition that causes cloudiness of the natural lens. In the past when surgeons would replace the lens, it was set at one distance, and patients would need glasses for either close or distance vision. Today, there are a variety of lenses that can help patients see better, and in many cases, without the need for glasses.

Dr. Martin O’Malley with Eye Surgeons Associates explains the different options and how they depend on the different needs and health of the patient.

