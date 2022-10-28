Revive at The Group Medical Spa expanding
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One of the fastest growing businesses in the Quad Cities is expanding.
Ashley Gnewuch, Medical Spa Director, and Kisha Blunk, Certified Cosmetic Injector, both from Revive at The Group Medical Spa, join Morgan on QCT at 11.
Information
Location: 5374 Eastern Ave., Davenport
Phone: (563) 345-5477
Website: https://reviveatthegroup.com/
