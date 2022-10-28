Shania Twain announces new album, massive global tour

Shania Twain performs a medley at the American Music Awards on Nov. 24, 2019, at the Microsoft...
Shania Twain performs a medley at the American Music Awards on Nov. 24, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Grammy award-winning singer Shania Twain is releasing a new album and embarking on a global tour next year.

Twain, a five-time Grammy winner, announced her new album “Queen of Me” will be available on Feb. 3, 2023.

The best-selling country music female artist said this is her sixth original full-length album and first since 2017. It will be the singer’s debut album for her new label partner Republic Nashville, a division of Republic Records.

Twain said her Queen of Me tour will be produced by Live Nation and cover nearly 50 concert dates.

The tour is scheduled to kick off on April 28, 2023, in Spokane, Washington. The tour has stops across the United States, Canada and Europe. Twain announced she will perform in Denver, Toronto, Los Angeles, New York, London, Dublin, and more before wrapping up in England on Sept. 26, 2023.

According to a news release, the tour marks the first time fans worldwide will see Twain in nearly five years, following a successful residency in Las Vegas.

Tour tickets will go on sale Nov. 4 at 10 a.m., and further details on Twain’s “Queen of Me” album are available here.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights road
1 killed in Jackson County crash
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Davenport police said Larry Lavell Wiggins Jr., 29, wanted on first-degree murder and willful...
Davenport man charged in death of man in June
Wahl Clipper Corporation.
Wahl Clipper in Sterling cutting jobs
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’

Latest News

This event offers anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at more than 4,000 local drop-off...
DEA sets location for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in Quad Cities area
FILE - Jerry Lee Lewis performs at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans on...
Jerry Lee Lewis, outrageous rock ‘n’ roll star, dies at 87
The first coins featuring King Charles III are now being minted.
First coins minted with face of King Charles III
A video shared by Instagram user @feliciaaquilo shows her deaf son, Silas, reacting to the...
Deaf 5-year-old has amazing reaction to seeing deaf character on kids’ TV show