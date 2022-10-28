‘A Spooktacular Community Event’ set for Sunday in Cambridge park

‘A Spooktacular Community Event’ set for Sunday in Cambridge park
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CAMBRIDGE, Ill. (KWQC) -There is a free, family-friendly Halloween event in Cambridge this weekend that’s called “A Spooktacular Community Event” to be held on Sunday, Oct 30 from 12-8 p.m. at College Square Park.

The fun is to be hosted by Cambridge Community Heart & Soul.

Mike Wignall, coordinator for Cambridge Community Heart & Soul, to discuss the event and how to attend. For more information about the event, click here or call 309-368-9309.

