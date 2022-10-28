Sunny and warmer heading into the weekend

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Skies will remain clear today allowing sunshine to get us a few degrees warmer than yesterday resulting in highs in the mid to low 60s. The above normal temps will continue through the weekend with highs in the mid 60s Saturday and low 60s Sunday. Sunday will feature more clouds than sun and even a stray sprinkle or two. Warmer than normal highlights our weather next week with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 60s and 70s through Thursday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 63º. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 35º Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 65º.

