Sunny and warmer heading into the weekend

70s return next week
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:21 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Skies will remain clear today allowing sunshine to get us a few degrees warmer than yesterday resulting in highs in the mid to low 60s.  The above normal temps will continue through the weekend with highs in the mid 60s Saturday and low 60s Sunday.  Sunday will feature more clouds than sun and even a stray sprinkle or two.  Warmer than normal highlights our weather next week with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 60s and 70s through Thursday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 63º. Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear.  Low: 35º Winds: E 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. High: 65º.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights road
1 killed in Jackson County crash
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom
Davenport police said Larry Lavell Wiggins Jr., 29, wanted on first-degree murder and willful...
Davenport man charged in death of man in June

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Plenty of sun Friday
Trending warmer for the weekend
Trending warmer for the weekend
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Heading toward the 60s for the weekend
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Sunshine Returns For Your Wednesday