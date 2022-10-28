Toys for Tots registration, verification process for 2022

FILE: Toys that weren't picked up at the distribution over the weekend will be re-donated.
FILE: Toys that weren't picked up at the distribution over the weekend will be re-donated.(KWQC)
Published: Oct. 28, 2022
QUAD CITIES, Ill./Iowa (KWQC) - Toys for Tots registration and verification process has been updated for the 2022 year.

According to Toys For Tots Coordinator Corporal Alec G. Smith, children must be six months to 12 years old to register, a child needs to be born before June 18, 2022.

The last day to register is Nov. 25.

Smith said, If a family submits after the deadline Toys for Tots will let families know if they have enough toys to support more families after an application.

Applicants must verify in person for any application to be approved, Smith said. Once verified in person an application will be considered for approval.

Verification started on Oct. 13 and is available on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Montgomery Drive, Moline. Use the door on the south side of the building. The verification office will be closed on Nov. 11, 24, and 25. Dec. 3 is the last day to verify in person.

Smith said to verify with Toys for Tots bring a photo ID and Proof of Guardianship of the Children showing a birthday, like a birth certificate or legal guardianship paperwork for the child.

