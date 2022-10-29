2022 Trick-or-treat times for the Quad Cities
All trick-or-treat days are Monday, October 31 unless otherwise noted
QUAD CITIES, Illinois and Iowa (KWQC) - Spooky Season is upon us in the Quad Cities! From all of us at TV6, we want to wish you a Happy Halloween!
If you’re wondering when your city is hosting trick-or-treat, we’ve got you covered. Below is a comprehensive list of all trick-or-treat times in the Quad Cities area. All trick-or-treat days are Monday, October 31 unless otherwise noted.
IOWA
Bettendorf: 5-7:30 p.m.
Blue Grass: 5-7 p.m.
Buffalo: 5-7 p.m.
Clinton: Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m.
Davenport: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
DeWitt: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Donahue: 5-7 p.m.
Durant: 5-7:30 p.m.
Eldridge: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
LeClaire: 6-8 p.m.
Long Grove: 5-7:30 p.m.
Maquoketa: 5-7 p.m.
Princeton: Oct. 29, 5-7 p.m.
Muscatine: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Riverdale: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Walcott: Oct. 30, 5-7 p.m.
Welton: 5-7 p.m.
West Liberty: 6-7:30 p.m.
ILLINOIS
Aledo: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Andalusia: 5-7 p.m.
Andover: Oct. 30, 3-5 p.m.
Annawan: 5-7 p.m.
Atkinson: 5-7 p.m.
Cambridge: Oct. 30, 5-7 p.m.
Carbon Cliff: 5-7 p.m.
Coal Valley: 5-8 p.m.
Coal Valley (Niabi, Boo at the Zoo): Oct. 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Colona: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Cordova: 5-7 p.m.
East Moline: 5-8 p.m.
Erie: 5-7 p.m.
Fulton: 5:30-8 p.m.
Galesburg: 5-8 p.m.
Galva: 5-7 p.m.
Geneseo: 4-7 p.m.
Hampton: 5-8 p.m.
Hillsdale: 5-7 p.m.
Kewanee: 5-7 p.m.
Matherville: Oct. 30, 5-7 p.m.
Milan: 5-8 p.m.
Moline: 5-8 p.m.
Monmouth: 5:30-8 p.m.
New Boston: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Orion: 5-7 p.m.
Port Byron: 5-8 p.m.
Princeton: 5-8 p.m.
Rock Falls: 4:30-7 p.m.
Rock Island: 5-8 p.m.
Seaton: 5:30-7:30
Sherrard: 5-7 p.m.
Silvis: 5-8 p.m.
Sterling: 4:30-7 p.m.
Viola: 5-7
Woodhull: 6-8 p.m.
