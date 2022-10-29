2022 Trick-or-treat times for the Quad Cities

QUAD CITIES, Illinois and Iowa (KWQC) - Spooky Season is upon us in the Quad Cities! From all of us at TV6, we want to wish you a Happy Halloween!

If you’re wondering when your city is hosting trick-or-treat, we’ve got you covered. Below is a comprehensive list of all trick-or-treat times in the Quad Cities area. All trick-or-treat days are Monday, October 31 unless otherwise noted.

IOWA

Bettendorf: 5-7:30 p.m.

Blue Grass: 5-7 p.m.

Buffalo: 5-7 p.m.

Clinton: Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m.

Davenport: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

DeWitt: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Donahue: 5-7 p.m.

Durant: 5-7:30 p.m.

Eldridge: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

LeClaire: 6-8 p.m.

Long Grove: 5-7:30 p.m.

Maquoketa: 5-7 p.m.

Princeton: Oct. 29, 5-7 p.m.

Muscatine: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Riverdale: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Walcott: Oct. 30, 5-7 p.m.

Welton: 5-7 p.m.

West Liberty: 6-7:30 p.m.

ILLINOIS

Aledo: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Andalusia: 5-7 p.m.

Andover: Oct. 30, 3-5 p.m.

Annawan: 5-7 p.m.

Atkinson: 5-7 p.m.

Cambridge: Oct. 30, 5-7 p.m.

Carbon Cliff: 5-7 p.m.

Coal Valley: 5-8 p.m.

Coal Valley (Niabi, Boo at the Zoo): Oct. 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Colona: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Cordova: 5-7 p.m.

East Moline: 5-8 p.m.

Erie: 5-7 p.m.

Fulton: 5:30-8 p.m.

Galesburg: 5-8 p.m.

Galva: 5-7 p.m.

Geneseo: 4-7 p.m.

Hampton: 5-8 p.m.

Hillsdale: 5-7 p.m.

Kewanee: 5-7 p.m.

Matherville: Oct. 30, 5-7 p.m.

Milan: 5-8 p.m.

Moline: 5-8 p.m.

Monmouth: 5:30-8 p.m.

New Boston: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Orion: 5-7 p.m.

Port Byron: 5-8 p.m.

Princeton: 5-8 p.m.

Rock Falls: 4:30-7 p.m.

Rock Island: 5-8 p.m.

Seaton: 5:30-7:30

Sherrard: 5-7 p.m.

Silvis: 5-8 p.m.

Sterling: 4:30-7 p.m.

Viola: 5-7

Woodhull: 6-8 p.m.

