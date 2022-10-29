City of Rock Island purchases 538 acres

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The land is located in the southwest part of Rock Island, near Bally’s Quad Cities Casino and Hotel.

“There’s about 20 acres plus, it’s parked next to the casino that we believe can be filled in and developed.” Mayor Mike Thoms said. “And so once again, that would be another area for development, whether it be a retail of some sort.”

Though this land was purchased, Thoms added there is no timeline of when or what will be built there.

“You know, it’ll be a while, don’t know, and once again, we’re not going to build it, we’re going to be trying to find developers or retailers or in investors that want to do this sort of thing. So, it very well could be years. It’s nothing that happens overnight.” Thoms said.

With a lot of possibilities available, Thoms added it could be used for things like natural habitat.

“Parks and recreation department might be able to take part of it and make a trails throughout this acreage, Thoms said. “Whether it be an ATV trail, whether it be like trails, walking hiking trails, to take a look at nature out there in the species.”

The potential for growth and economic development is huge as a result of this deal.

