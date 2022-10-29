Davenport Public Library opens new Makerspace Friday

Studio-321- Davenport Public Library
Studio-321- Davenport Public Library(KWQC)
Oct. 29, 2022
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Public Library announced the opening of a new makerspace Friday at the Main Street location.

Studio 321 will be used to work on projects while sharing ideas, equipment, and knowledge, and is designed to encourage individuals to innovate, and explore their creativity and ingenuity, according to Library officials.

Open by appointment only, the space at 321 Main Street in Davenport is equipped with a 3D printer, button maker, Cricut, Cricut mug press, and more. For more information or to reserve an appointment, click here.

