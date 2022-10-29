Sunny and Milder Saturday/More Clouds Sunday

A Return To 70° readings Next Week
Fog should lift quickly this morning, with mostly sunny and milder weather for the rest of the day.
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We should maintain mostly sunny skies for the first half of the weekend, but a system to the south will introduce scattered clouds and possibly a few sprinkles into the region by Sunday. Temperatures will be a bit warmer this afternoon, with highs in the low to mid 60′s. Look for increasing clouds tonight into Sunday, with a slight chance for a sprinkle or two possible during the day (mainly east). Sunshine returns for Halloween, with highs in the 60′s. Readings should rise into the 60′s to low 70′s through midweek.

TODAY:  Patchy AM fog. Mostly sunny and milder. High: 65°. Wind: E 5 mph.

TONIGHT:  Increasing cloudiness. Not as cool.  Low: 43°. Wind: E 5mph.

SUNDAY:  Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance for a few sprinkles, mainly east.  High: 62°. Wind: E 5 mph.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Moline Police Sgt. William Lind.
Family of East Moline officer assaulted Monday releases statement
Indiana man who found the body of a child in a suitcase now finds comfort in learning his name.
Man who found body of boy in suitcase finds comfort in learning his name
Wahl Clipper Corporation.
Wahl Clipper in Sterling cutting jobs
Davenport police said Larry Lavell Wiggins Jr., 29, wanted on first-degree murder and willful...
Davenport man charged in death of man in June
Four options left for new I-80 Mississippi bridge
Four options left for new I-80 Mississippi bridge

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Sunny and warmer heading into the weekend
Sunny and warmer heading into the weekend
Sunny and warmer heading into the weekend
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Plenty of sun Friday
Trending warmer for the weekend
Trending warmer for the weekend