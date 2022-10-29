Sunny and Milder Saturday/More Clouds Sunday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We should maintain mostly sunny skies for the first half of the weekend, but a system to the south will introduce scattered clouds and possibly a few sprinkles into the region by Sunday. Temperatures will be a bit warmer this afternoon, with highs in the low to mid 60′s. Look for increasing clouds tonight into Sunday, with a slight chance for a sprinkle or two possible during the day (mainly east). Sunshine returns for Halloween, with highs in the 60′s. Readings should rise into the 60′s to low 70′s through midweek.

TODAY: Patchy AM fog. Mostly sunny and milder. High: 65°. Wind: E 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing cloudiness. Not as cool. Low: 43°. Wind: E 5mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance for a few sprinkles, mainly east. High: 62°. Wind: E 5 mph.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.