8 sentenced to federal prison in Burlington methamphetamine conspiracy

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Eight people from Burlington have been sentenced to federal prison for their role in a conspiracy to distribute drugs.

According to prosecutors, the conspiracy started around Dec. 1, 2019, and continued until Nov.2, 2021.

Those sentenced are:

Kendric Centrall Childs, 35, was sentenced to 25 years in prison and 10 years of supervised release.

Rudolph Sinclair Allen, 37, was sentenced to 20 years in prison and five years of supervised release.

Clyde Macks Stewart, Jr., 51, was sentenced to 17 years in prison and five years of supervised release.

Demetrius Antre Goudy, 42, was sentenced to 18 years in prison and five years of supervised release.

Marcus Allen Johnson, 46, was sentenced to 15 years in prison and five years of supervised release.

Gregory Jermain Johnson, 36, was sentenced to 14 years in prison and five years of supervised release.

Brian Keith Davis, 42, was sentenced to 10 1/2 years in prison and five years of supervised release.

Julie Jeanne Mason, 54, was sentenced to 10 years in prison and three years of supervised release.

According to court documents, Gregory Johnson, Marcus Johnson, and Sinclair were the “middlemen” for the group and received large quantities of ice methamphetamine from Childs, the main drug source, along with another person who has not yet been arrested.

Gregory Johnson, Allen, and Marcus Johnson either sold quantities of ice methamphetamine themselves or provided it to lower-level dealers such as Goudy, Stewart, and Davis for distribution, according to court documents.

Mason was identified as a drug courier for the group, according to court documents.

On Jan. 24, 2020, Mason was stopped in Arizona while transporting approximately 362 pounds of ice methamphetamine. Mason admitted the ice methamphetamine was bound for Burlington, according to court documents.

At the time, this traffic stop was the Arizona Department of Public Safety’s largest single seizure of ice methamphetamine.

The case was investigated by Southeast Iowa Narcotics Taskforce, Burlington Police Department, West Burlington Police Department, Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Drug Enforcement Administration, Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, Johnson County Drug Taskforce, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Lee County Drug Taskforce, Muscatine County Drug Taskforce, Iowa State Patrol, and Arizona Department of Public Safety.

